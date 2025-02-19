Blue Trust Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,854,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,501,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 487,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

