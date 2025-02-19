Blue Trust Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

