Blue Trust Inc. Has $308,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.