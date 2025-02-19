Blue Trust Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $139.09 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.53 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

