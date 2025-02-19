Blue Trust Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Centene by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 343,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Trading Down 1.6 %

CNC opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.