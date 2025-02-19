Blue Trust Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.97. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

