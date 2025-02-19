Blue Trust Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

