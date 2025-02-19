Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.16% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 70,070 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

