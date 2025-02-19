Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 10,769 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

