Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STRL opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $206.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.