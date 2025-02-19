Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 5,137 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 350,026 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,828,514.55. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.3 %

Exelixis stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

