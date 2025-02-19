Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 691 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 112,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

