Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Park National by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Park National by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of PRK opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Park National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

