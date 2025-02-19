Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 86.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,791.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,946.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,974.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,078.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock worth $35,253,683. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

