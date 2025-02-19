Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 515,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

