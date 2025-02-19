Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.