Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2,137.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 42,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.