Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CVS Health by 23.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

