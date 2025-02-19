Blue Trust Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

