Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,682 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.