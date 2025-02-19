Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,285 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 207,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

