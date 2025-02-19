Blue Trust Inc. Sells 563 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 12,919.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $2,584,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,529,668.55. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,605.36. This trade represents a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,935 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,089. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.