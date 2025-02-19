Blue Trust Inc. Trims Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LZB opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.