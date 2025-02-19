Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

