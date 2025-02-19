Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,561 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 96.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 314.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 970,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UMC opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

