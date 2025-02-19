BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Has $15.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average is $202.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,402. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

