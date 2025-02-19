Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,527 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $65.33 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.