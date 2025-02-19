Brokerages Set Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target at $34.50

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $14.92 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

