Brokerages Set Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target at $34.50

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several research firms recently commented on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $14.92 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
