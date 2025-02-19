CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after buying an additional 6,313,165 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,904 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,134,000 after purchasing an additional 181,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $201,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

