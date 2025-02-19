Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.