CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMX opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.