CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 84,400.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

KMX stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

