Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,902,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after buying an additional 65,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,419,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,985.18. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $492,927.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,980.46. This trade represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

