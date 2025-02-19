Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.1% in the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.