CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,389 shares of company stock worth $2,091,425. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CF opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

