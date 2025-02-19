Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

