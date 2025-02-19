Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average is $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

