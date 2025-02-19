Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 254.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.93%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

