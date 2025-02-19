Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

