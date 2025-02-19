Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 385 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $589.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $510.45 and a one year high of $624.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

