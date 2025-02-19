Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 7,697 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 213,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

