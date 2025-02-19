Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
