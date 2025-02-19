Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,008 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 496,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

