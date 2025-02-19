Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 56.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DaVita by 93.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.42 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

