Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

