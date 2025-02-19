Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

