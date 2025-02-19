Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 457 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.3 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.88 and its 200 day moving average is $245.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.88 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

