Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

