CIBC Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$293.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$281.73.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP Global Announces Dividend

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$255.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$250.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$241.43. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$201.24 and a 52 week high of C$262.00. The company has a market cap of C$32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.