Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ciena were worth $33,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 143,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,137,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,618,161.34. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,620. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

